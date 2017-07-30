Camerota on the 'Foxic' world of cable news

Alisyn Camerota talks with Brian Stelter about her book "Amanda Wakes Up," inspired by her time at Fox News. She shares a lesson from Roger Ailes, who told her journalists should be "uncomfortable with their subject matter," and discusses her decision to quit Twitter.
Alisyn Camerota talks with Brian Stelter about her book "Amanda Wakes Up," inspired by her time at Fox News. She shares a lesson from Roger Ailes, who told her journalists should be "uncomfortable with their subject matter," and discusses her decision to quit Twitter.