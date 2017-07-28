Trump went from Manhattan outsider to the presidency
Explore how Donald Trump tapped into voter frustration and took on the Washington establishment to win the White House on the CNN Special Report "Why Trump Won," airing Monday, August 7, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
Trump went from Manhattan outsider to the presidency
Explore how Donald Trump tapped into voter frustration and took on the Washington establishment to win the White House on the CNN Special Report "Why Trump Won," airing Monday, August 7, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.