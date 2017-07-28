Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

cnn special report why trump won ron 2_00011323
cnn special report why trump won ron 2_00011323

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump went from Manhattan outsider to the presidency

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump went from Manhattan outsider to the presidency

Explore how Donald Trump tapped into voter frustration and took on the Washington establishment to win the White House on the CNN Special Report "Why Trump Won," airing Monday, July 31, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump went from Manhattan outsider to the presidency

Explore how Donald Trump tapped into voter frustration and took on the Washington establishment to win the White House on the CNN Special Report "Why Trump Won," airing Monday, July 31, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
Source: CNN