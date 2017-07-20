Eight years ago in Tainan, Taiwan, Pan Chieh's coworker saved a disabled dog that had been injured in a car accident. The city's stray dogs and cats are frequently involved in car collisions, and at the time, wheelchairs for animals were very expensive. So Chieh—an engineer—decided to construct one himself. Chieh has constructed around 400 wheelchairs to help Taiwan's disabled animals get around easier.
Eight years ago in Tainan, Taiwan, Pan Chieh's coworker saved a disabled dog that had been injured in a car accident. The city's stray dogs and cats are frequently involved in car collisions, and at the time, wheelchairs for animals were very expensive. So Chieh—an engineer—decided to construct one himself. Chieh has constructed around 400 wheelchairs to help Taiwan's disabled animals get around easier.