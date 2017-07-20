Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

gbs wheelchairs for animals_00014522
gbs wheelchairs for animals_00014522

    JUST WATCHED

    Wheelchairs give stray animals a second chance

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Wheelchairs give stray animals a second chance

Eight years ago in Tainan, Taiwan, Pan Chieh's coworker saved a disabled dog that had been injured in a car accident. The city's stray dogs and cats are frequently involved in car collisions, and at the time, wheelchairs for animals were very expensive. So Chieh—an engineer—decided to construct one himself. Chieh has constructed around 400 wheelchairs to help Taiwan's disabled animals get around easier.
Source: Great Big Story

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Wheelchairs give stray animals a second chance

Eight years ago in Tainan, Taiwan, Pan Chieh's coworker saved a disabled dog that had been injured in a car accident. The city's stray dogs and cats are frequently involved in car collisions, and at the time, wheelchairs for animals were very expensive. So Chieh—an engineer—decided to construct one himself. Chieh has constructed around 400 wheelchairs to help Taiwan's disabled animals get around easier.
Source: Great Big Story