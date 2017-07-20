Christopher Nyerges has always loved plants and the outdoors. When he was a kid, he would forage and store plants in his parents' refrigerator. Now, Nyerges is teaching others to do the same. But this isn't some nature hike foraging. Nyerges uses his encyclopedic botanical knowledge and a keen eye for urban-dwelling edible wild plants to teach other residents of Los Angeles where to find them.
