Rare condition is this pitcher's secret weapon

For most of Dylan Rosnick's life, he was told he wouldn't be able to play the sport he loved most: baseball. Rosnick was born with Proteus syndrome, an extremely rare growth disorder that made his fingers and toes grow out of sync with the rest of his body. This made routine tasks, like tying shoes or buttoning shirts, difficult undertakings. But with time, Rosnick found a way to live normally. And in the process, he's been able to pursue his dream of pitching on his high school baseball team.