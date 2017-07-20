Slava Polunin is a free-spirited, avant-garde performance artist and one of the world's most recognizable clowns. Hailing from Communist Russia, Polunin revolutionized the art of clowning, moving it from the circus to the stage. When he grew tired of working on stage, he decided to establish the International Academy of Fools, complete with a whimsical space for the group to perfect its foolery. Thus was born Moulin Jaune, a colorful and creative space for Polunin, his family and his Academy of Fools in the French countryside.