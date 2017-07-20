Love and monsters: How Ed met Marsha

Breaking News

Nothing says romance like a disfigured alien corpse, right? For Ed and Marsha Edmunds, that's love. The husband-and-wife team loves monsters almost as much as they love each other, and have built a business around their shared interest in out-of-this-world (and often terrifying) creatures. Together, they opened up Distortions Unlimited—a prop house in Greeley, Colorado, that specializes in horror-themed props, masks and other creations.
