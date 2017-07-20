'Goosebumps' author started out writing jokes

Breaking News

If you grew up in the United States in the 1990s, chances are you came across the "Goosebumps" books. You remember—the spooky young adult novels that made you check under your bed before turning out the lights at night. But get this: before the series' author Robert Lawrence (R.L.) Stine was scaring kids, he cut his teeth on bizarre comics and funny stories. Stine credits his twisted sense of humor for the success of his spooky stories.
Source: Great Big Story

Source: Great Big Story