Stranded man coverts car to motorbike to survive

In one of his many road trips to Morocco, Emile Leray (nicknamed the "Doctor of African Mechanics" by his friends) hit a roadblock ... literally. Well, actually it was a rock in the middle of the desert, but you get the idea. With his car's front axel destroyed and a limited food supply, Leray faced an uncertain future. So what did he do? Engineered the ultimate DIY escape.
Source: Great Big Story

