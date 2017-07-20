Stranded man coverts car to motorbike to survive

In one of his many road trips to Morocco, Emile Leray (nicknamed the "Doctor of African Mechanics" by his friends) hit a roadblock ... literally. Well, actually it was a rock in the middle of the desert, but you get the idea. With his car's front axel destroyed and a limited food supply, Leray faced an uncertain future. So what did he do? Engineered the ultimate DIY escape.
In one of his many road trips to Morocco, Emile Leray (nicknamed the "Doctor of African Mechanics" by his friends) hit a roadblock ... literally. Well, actually it was a rock in the middle of the desert, but you get the idea. With his car's front axel destroyed and a limited food supply, Leray faced an uncertain future. So what did he do? Engineered the ultimate DIY escape.