Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

gbs dailect coach perfect accents_00005615
gbs dailect coach perfect accents_00005615

    JUST WATCHED

    Blind woman teaches actors how to speak

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Blind woman teaches actors how to speak

Sammi Grant has an ear for accents—so much so that she can flawlessly speak English in 12 different accents from around the world. How does she do it? Grant says that being legally blind helped her become more in-tune with her hearing. Now, as a dialect coach, she uses her talent to teach stage and television actors how to speak with accents from Australia to Scotland to Russia.
Source: Great Big Story

Best of Great Big Story (24 Videos)

See More

Blind woman teaches actors how to speak

Sammi Grant has an ear for accents—so much so that she can flawlessly speak English in 12 different accents from around the world. How does she do it? Grant says that being legally blind helped her become more in-tune with her hearing. Now, as a dialect coach, she uses her talent to teach stage and television actors how to speak with accents from Australia to Scotland to Russia.
Source: Great Big Story