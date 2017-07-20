Sammi Grant has an ear for accents—so much so that she can flawlessly speak English in 12 different accents from around the world. How does she do it? Grant says that being legally blind helped her become more in-tune with her hearing. Now, as a dialect coach, she uses her talent to teach stage and television actors how to speak with accents from Australia to Scotland to Russia.
