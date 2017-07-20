Deep inside the Greco-Roman city of Hierapolis, Turkey, lies the country's most relaxing site. From a distance, Pamukkale's cascading white pools resemble a castle of fluffy cotton. But a closer look reveals the pools to have limestone walls and turquoise, mineral-rich water. The inviting pools are said to contain healing properties that improve the skin, eyes and blood pressure. Come and relax in one of these 17 natural hot springs, just as the Greeks and Romans did centuries ago.