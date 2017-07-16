Press as opposition? Kurson and Stelter spar

Breaking News

Ken Kurson asserts that "the press has assigned itself the chore of undoing the results of this election, which they simply don't accept." Brian Stelter and Tara Palmeri disagree. The role of a journalist is to be "critical, no matter who the president is," Palmeri says.
Ken Kurson asserts that "the press has assigned itself the chore of undoing the results of this election, which they simply don't accept." Brian Stelter and Tara Palmeri disagree. The role of a journalist is to be "critical, no matter who the president is," Palmeri says.
