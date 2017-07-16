Breaking News

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 16: U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions from reporters during a news conference announcing Alexander Acosta as the new Labor Secretary nominee in the East Room at the White House on February 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. The announcement comes a day after Andrew Puzder withdrew his nomination. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
    White House's threats against reporters

White House Correspondents Association president Jeff Mason and Politico's Tara Palmeri discuss the Trump administration's efforts to push back on hard-hitting coverage. Mason says the White House wanted the association to issue a statement criticizing one of Palmeri's stories. He refused to do so.
