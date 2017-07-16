Kurson says Trump 'connects' with people

Ken Kurson spent time with President Trump on Saturday. He says journalists don't appreciate the fact that Trump is a "normal" person who "connects" with people. Brian Stelter suggests improved media accessibility would help share this with the public.
