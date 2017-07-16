Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

30th April 1973: White House reporters watch President Richard Nixon on TV as he told the nation of White House involvement in the Watergate scandal, Washington D.C. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
30th April 1973: White House reporters watch President Richard Nixon on TV as he told the nation of White House involvement in the Watergate scandal, Washington D.C. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Reporting advice from the Watergate pros

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Reporting advice from the Watergate pros

Carl Bernstein and Len Downie, who worked closely together covering Watergate, discuss the differences and similarities between that scandal and the Russia investigations. "In Watergate, we did more than 200 stories, not one of them had a named source," Bernstein recalls.
Source: CNN

Highlights from Reliable Sources (12 Videos)

See More

Reporting advice from the Watergate pros

Reliable Sources

Carl Bernstein and Len Downie, who worked closely together covering Watergate, discuss the differences and similarities between that scandal and the Russia investigations. "In Watergate, we did more than 200 stories, not one of them had a named source," Bernstein recalls.
Source: CNN