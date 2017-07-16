Reporting advice from the Watergate pros

Carl Bernstein and Len Downie, who worked closely together covering Watergate, discuss the differences and similarities between that scandal and the Russia investigations. "In Watergate, we did more than 200 stories, not one of them had a named source," Bernstein recalls.
