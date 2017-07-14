Breaking News

    Female founders talk sexual harassment in tech

Female founders talk sexual harassment in tech

From an investor who exposed his fully erect penis, to being groped over work dinners, and propositioned over texts and email, the stories of alleged sexual harassment and assault are pouring in. In this rare set of CNN Tech interviews, six women have come forward with shocking stories and a call for change.
Source: CNN

