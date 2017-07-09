Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

gbs trash into transformers_00005002
gbs trash into transformers_00005002

    JUST WATCHED

    Father-son duo turns trash into Transformers

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Father-son duo turns trash into Transformers

In 2010, Chinese farmer Yu Zhilin and his son Yu Lingyun opened up their own metalworking shop in the country's Hunan Province. Inspired by the futuristic robots from the movie "Transformers," the pair began fashioning original statues from scrap metal. Their first design took about a month and a half to build, but they've since created an impressive array of statues, giving new life to discarded car parts along the way. It's not just the success of their new business that makes this father-son duo happy; the craft itself has brought them closer together
Source: Great Big Story

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Father-son duo turns trash into Transformers

In 2010, Chinese farmer Yu Zhilin and his son Yu Lingyun opened up their own metalworking shop in the country's Hunan Province. Inspired by the futuristic robots from the movie "Transformers," the pair began fashioning original statues from scrap metal. Their first design took about a month and a half to build, but they've since created an impressive array of statues, giving new life to discarded car parts along the way. It's not just the success of their new business that makes this father-son duo happy; the craft itself has brought them closer together
Source: Great Big Story