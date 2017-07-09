Breaking News

    Parent and child transition genders together

Around five years ago, Corey Maison first came out to her mom as transgender. A few years later, her mom Eric came out as transgender, too. The transition hasn't been easy, but now that the Maisons are living as their authentic selves, the two say it's family that has kept them strong.
