Can you imagine what the world will be like in 1,000 years? Yeah, neither can we. But one man has created a piece of music that will still be playing by the end of the next millennium. Composer Jem Finer was always intrigued by the concept of time. So in the year 2000, he decided to commemorate the new millennium by writing an everlasting piece of music that repeats every 1,000 years.
