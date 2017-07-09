The bard behind bars: Shakespeare in prison

William Shakespeare's words have long had the power of speaking to our human condition, helping us face truths both personal and universal. Now, the old bard's prose is finding new life behind the bars of California's Solano State Prison. Inmates in the prison's Shakespeare company are using theater to break down social barriers while creating a cathartic escape for themselves and others. Through characters like Hamlet, the prisoners are learning how to access and tell their own stories.
