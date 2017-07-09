Breaking News

    Refugee hoop dreams in America's heartland

Refugee hoop dreams in America's heartland

Tucked away in America's heartland, a group of refugees from South Sudan are learning to play ball with the best of them. Omaha, Nebraska, is home to the largest South Sudanese refugee population outside of Africa, and these new residents are fostering a community of top-rated basketball players.
