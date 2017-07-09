Breaking News

    Town built with canals instead of roads

Most of us town-and-city dwellers spend our days pounding hard, paved ground. But in Giethoorn, Holland, residents float through canals. Built without roads, a series of waterways and bridges connect the town's 2,400 residents. This incredible aquatic infrastructure has even earned the town the nickname "Little Venice." We have to admit, a life without asphalt, gridlock and the DMV sounds pretty enchanting.
Source: Great Big Story

