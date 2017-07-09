Actor plays the same character for 60 years

In a tiny theater in Paris, the same play has been performed every single night (except Sundays!) since 1957. "The Bald Soprano" holds the current world record for the longest-running play staged in the same theatre. And one actor, Roger Défossez, has been performing the same role for nearly 60 years. Even after more than 6,000 shows, he continues to greet every performance with enthusiasm.
