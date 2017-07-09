Breaking News

    Stories of peaceful coexistence written in stone

In Chongqing, China, an incredible collection of figures memorializes the history of the country in stone. Dating back to the 9th century, these ancient rock carvings borrow imagery from Buddhism, Taoism and Confucianism, highlighting the peaceful co-existence of the three religions. Now a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site, these 60,000 figures serve as an incredible document of a country's rich history. Travel back in time as we tour the spectacular rock carvings of Dazu.
Source: Great Big Story

