    Pulse survivor: 'That night, I was helpless'

Pulse survivor: 'That night, I was helpless'

After surviving the Pulse nightclub attack, Jeannette McCoy no longer leaves her house without her gun. Join Anderson Cooper to see how the Orlando community is coping and watch the CNN Special Report "The Pulse of Orlando: Terror at the Nightclub" Friday at 10 p.m. ET.
Source: CNN

