Rick Witkowski made a name for himself in the 1990s as a music writer for Nickelodeon. Most famously, he wrote the theme song for the television show "Guts." But that's just scratching the surface. Witkowski also composed music for Nickelodeon shows, such as "The Big Help", "The Teen Choice Awards", "Double Dare" and "Nick at Nite" In other words, he made a lasting contribution to our '90s childhoods.