Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

gbs nick tunes composer_00004119
gbs nick tunes composer_00004119

    JUST WATCHED

    The man behind the best Nickelodeon tunes

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The man behind the best Nickelodeon tunes

Rick Witkowski made a name for himself in the 1990s as a music writer for Nickelodeon. Most famously, he wrote the theme song for the television show "Guts." But that's just scratching the surface. Witkowski also composed music for Nickelodeon shows, such as "The Big Help", "The Teen Choice Awards", "Double Dare" and "Nick at Nite" In other words, he made a lasting contribution to our '90s childhoods.
Source: Great Big Story

Best of Great Big Story (20 Videos)

See More

The man behind the best Nickelodeon tunes

Rick Witkowski made a name for himself in the 1990s as a music writer for Nickelodeon. Most famously, he wrote the theme song for the television show "Guts." But that's just scratching the surface. Witkowski also composed music for Nickelodeon shows, such as "The Big Help", "The Teen Choice Awards", "Double Dare" and "Nick at Nite" In other words, he made a lasting contribution to our '90s childhoods.
Source: Great Big Story