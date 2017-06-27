Tatiana Subbotina is a 62-year-old Russian grandmother, who, thanks to her inventive, self-taught video production skills, is also an emerging YouTube sensation. Her one-woman DIY productions often feature her traveling, swimming or floating through exotic places and scenarios. And while her videos are already wildly popular in Russia, they are now beginning to attract an international audience, as well. Step into her green screen world
