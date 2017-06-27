Breaking News

Start humming the opening theme to Nickelodeon's classic "Doug," and any self-respecting 90s kid will surely join right in. Fred Newman, the man behind the doo-doo-doo's, didn't just give his improvised snap-and-pop to the show's theme and soundscape, though: he was also the voice of Skeeter, Porkchop, Mr. Dink, and the lead singer of the Beets. " Fred is a true legend of the voiceover game. His advice after a lifetime of making sounds? "Whatever makes you weird, go there and pursue that." Thanks, Fred. We salute you.
Source: Great Big Story

