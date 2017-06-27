Breaking News

The Nickelodeon show 'Clarissa Explains It All' pioneered television programming of its kind in the 1990s. Mitchell Kriegman is the man responsible for that. The show was a hit from day one, and touched on topics that had previously never been discussed on television. Here's a look back at some of the surprising and hilarious secrets from set that you may have missed watching at home.
Source: Great Big Story

