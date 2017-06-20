Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

gbs synthetic cadavers real life westworld_00002608
gbs synthetic cadavers real life westworld_00002608

    JUST WATCHED

    Synthetic human cadavers amazingly lifelike

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Synthetic human cadavers amazingly lifelike

SynDaver Labs is in the business of flesh ... faux, synthetic, creepily lifelike and anatomically accurate human flesh. The Tampa-based company builds hyper-realistic, synthetic cadavers for use in medical research. Each specimen they create is made to breathe, bleed and act just like a real human. A tour through the company's lab is like something straight out of the television series "Westworld"—minus the never-ending narrative loops.
Source: Great Big Story

Best of Great Big Story (15 Videos)

See More

Synthetic human cadavers amazingly lifelike

SynDaver Labs is in the business of flesh ... faux, synthetic, creepily lifelike and anatomically accurate human flesh. The Tampa-based company builds hyper-realistic, synthetic cadavers for use in medical research. Each specimen they create is made to breathe, bleed and act just like a real human. A tour through the company's lab is like something straight out of the television series "Westworld"—minus the never-ending narrative loops.
Source: Great Big Story