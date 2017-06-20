SynDaver Labs is in the business of flesh ... faux, synthetic, creepily lifelike and anatomically accurate human flesh. The Tampa-based company builds hyper-realistic, synthetic cadavers for use in medical research. Each specimen they create is made to breathe, bleed and act just like a real human. A tour through the company's lab is like something straight out of the television series "Westworld"—minus the never-ending narrative loops.