Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

gbs queen elizabeth stand in_00001305
gbs queen elizabeth stand in_00001305

    JUST WATCHED

    She plays the Queen when the Queen isn't around

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

She plays the Queen when the Queen isn't around

Every televised appearance Queen Elizabeth II makes is a carefully orchestrated operation, meticulously prepped for and rehearsed in advance. But while the queen herself only appears during the main shindig, a lot of planning needs to be conducted around her presence. Enter Ella Slack: professional stand-in queen. For the past 30 years, Slack has been waving, sitting and standing in lieu of her majesty, allowing cameras and event managers to adequately prep for the live event.
Source: Great Big Story

Best of Great Big Story (15 Videos)

See More

She plays the Queen when the Queen isn't around

Every televised appearance Queen Elizabeth II makes is a carefully orchestrated operation, meticulously prepped for and rehearsed in advance. But while the queen herself only appears during the main shindig, a lot of planning needs to be conducted around her presence. Enter Ella Slack: professional stand-in queen. For the past 30 years, Slack has been waving, sitting and standing in lieu of her majesty, allowing cameras and event managers to adequately prep for the live event.
Source: Great Big Story