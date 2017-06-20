Every televised appearance Queen Elizabeth II makes is a carefully orchestrated operation, meticulously prepped for and rehearsed in advance. But while the queen herself only appears during the main shindig, a lot of planning needs to be conducted around her presence. Enter Ella Slack: professional stand-in queen. For the past 30 years, Slack has been waving, sitting and standing in lieu of her majesty, allowing cameras and event managers to adequately prep for the live event.