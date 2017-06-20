"He's heating up." How could we forget the sounds of our all-time favorite basketball video game? The absurd dunks, the short-shorts, the catchphrases- it was the game that changed the game. We take you into the creation of "NBA Jam," and introduce you to the game's idiosyncratic creator. Boomshakalaka!
