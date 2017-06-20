This NASA genius invented the Super Soaker

Remember the childhood hours of fun spent blasting your friends with neon-tinged water cannons? You can thank a NASA scientist for that. In 1982, Lonnie Johnson designed the Super Soaker. But that wasn't Johnson's only invention. The award-winning scientist came up with everything from the Nerf gun to a thermoelectric energy converter, and now he's got even bigger aims.
