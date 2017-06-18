Why journalists like Trump's Twitter habit

The president says the media "hates" his use of Twitter, but Kaitlan Collins disagrees. "We've never had access to the president's emotional state like we do with Donald Trump," she says. His tweets are a problem for aides and lawyers, though, she adds.
