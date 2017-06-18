Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Why journalists like Trump's Twitter habit

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Why journalists like Trump's Twitter habit

The president says the media "hates" his use of Twitter, but Kaitlan Collins disagrees. "We've never had access to the president's emotional state like we do with Donald Trump," she says. His tweets are a problem for aides and lawyers, though, she adds.
Source: CNN

Highlights from Reliable Sources (12 Videos)

See More

Why journalists like Trump's Twitter habit

Reliable Sources

The president says the media "hates" his use of Twitter, but Kaitlan Collins disagrees. "We've never had access to the president's emotional state like we do with Donald Trump," she says. His tweets are a problem for aides and lawyers, though, she adds.
Source: CNN