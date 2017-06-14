Breaking News

    Paralyzed rider's mission to be world champion

Paralyzed in a car accident days before her 18th birthday, Amberley Snyder grew up racing rodeo horses and dreamed of becoming a world champion barrel racer. Despite a medical prognosis that she may never walk again, Snyder motivated herself to get back on her horse.
