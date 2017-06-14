Breaking News

    Restaurant makes asylum seekers feel at home

Restaurant makes asylum seekers feel at home

The Mexican border town of Tijuana is home to thousands of Haitians. Most are asylum-seekers, stuck in administrative limbo as they await potential entry to the United States. To help them feel more at-home, Fausta Rosalía—owner of a popular lunch spot—decided to switch up her traditional offerings of tacos and quesadillas to better serve the city's new residents.
Source: Great Big Story

