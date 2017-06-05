Chertoff: Brits, U.S. don't have same anti-terror tools
Former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff told Jake Tapper that determining which extremist will carry out a terror attack is very difficult and that the British don't have the same tools that the United States does.
