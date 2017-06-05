Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Police officers stand on duty in Barking, east London on June 5, 2017, following a dawn raid on a property, as thier investigations continue following the June 3 terror attacks in central London. Police carried out fresh raids and arrested "a number of people" on Monday after the Islamic State group claimed an attack by three men who mowed down and stabbed revellers in London on June 3, killing seven people, before being shot dead by officers. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)
Police officers stand on duty in Barking, east London on June 5, 2017, following a dawn raid on a property, as thier investigations continue following the June 3 terror attacks in central London. Police carried out fresh raids and arrested "a number of people" on Monday after the Islamic State group claimed an attack by three men who mowed down and stabbed revellers in London on June 3, killing seven people, before being shot dead by officers. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Chertoff: Brits, U.S. don't have same anti-terror tools

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Chertoff: Brits, U.S. don't have same anti-terror tools

Former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff told Jake Tapper that determining which extremist will carry out a terror attack is very difficult and that the British don't have the same tools that the United States does.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Chertoff: Brits, U.S. don't have same anti-terror tools

Former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff told Jake Tapper that determining which extremist will carry out a terror attack is very difficult and that the British don't have the same tools that the United States does.
Source: CNN