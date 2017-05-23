The employees at Factum Arte are world-class art forgers, but this Madrid-based company is no criminal enterprise. Each piece they create is intended to preserve and protect our cultural heritage. Founder Adam Lowe says that creating these facsimiles is one of the best ways to protect the originals.
