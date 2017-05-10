Breaking News

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders takes questions from members of the media during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Sanders was asked about the firing of FBI Director James Comey, President Donald Trump's meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other topics. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
    Is Sarah Huckabee Sanders about to take Spicer's job?

Sources tell CNN President Trump is paying close attention to the performance of Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the White House briefing room this week. Some even suggest Sanders could become the replacement for current press secretary Sean Spicer. CNN's Sara Murray reports.
