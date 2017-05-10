Is Sarah Huckabee Sanders about to take Spicer's job?
Sources tell CNN President Trump is paying close attention to the performance of Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the White House briefing room this week. Some even suggest Sanders could become the replacement for current press secretary Sean Spicer. CNN's Sara Murray reports.
