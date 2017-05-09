Teepees vs. hotels

Native American men camping at the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota contrast the usefulness of traditional shelter, like buffalo hide teepees, with more modern options in a conversation with "United Shades of America" host W. Kamau Bell. Watch Sundays at 10p ET.
Native American men camping at the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota contrast the usefulness of traditional shelter, like buffalo hide teepees, with more modern options in a conversation with "United Shades of America" host W. Kamau Bell. Watch Sundays at 10p ET.