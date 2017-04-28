The tragedy that fueled this iconic song

Breaking News

The shootings at Kent State University in 1970 motivated the band Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young to record the now classic single "Ohio." CNN's original series "Soundtracks: Songs that Defined History" airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
Source: CNN

