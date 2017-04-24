How music helped us heal after 9/11

As Americans began to rebuild after the September 11 terror attacks, music made those difficult times easier to get through. Learn more on the original series "Soundtracks: Songs that Defined History" on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on CNN.
Source: CNN
Soundtracks: Songs that Defined History (6 Videos)
As Americans began to rebuild after the September 11 terror attacks, music made those difficult times easier to get through. Learn more on the original series "Soundtracks: Songs that Defined History" on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on CNN.