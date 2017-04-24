Breaking News

    Billy Joel on his 'love song' to NYC

Billy Joel on his 'love song' to NYC

The iconic artist talks about how his Big Apple anthem, "New York State of Mind," took on a different meaning in the wake of 9/11. Learn more on the original series "Soundtracks: Songs that Defined History" Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on CNN.
