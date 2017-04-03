Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

RS Lisa Bloom OReilly Fox News _00003322
RS Lisa Bloom OReilly Fox News _00003322

    JUST WATCHED

    Lisa Bloom wants Fox News investigated

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Lisa Bloom wants Fox News investigated

Victims rights attorney Lisa Bloom is representing Dr. Wendy Walsh who alleges Bill O'Reilly rescinded his offer to make her a contributor after she refused to go to his hotel suite in 2013. Bloom tells CNN's Brian Stelter that in her opinion Fox News is the "Bill Cosby of corporate America".
Source: CNN

Highlights from Reliable Sources (12 Videos)

See More

Lisa Bloom wants Fox News investigated

Reliable Sources

Victims rights attorney Lisa Bloom is representing Dr. Wendy Walsh who alleges Bill O'Reilly rescinded his offer to make her a contributor after she refused to go to his hotel suite in 2013. Bloom tells CNN's Brian Stelter that in her opinion Fox News is the "Bill Cosby of corporate America".
Source: CNN