Lisa Bloom wants Fox News investigated

Victims rights attorney Lisa Bloom is representing Dr. Wendy Walsh who alleges Bill O'Reilly rescinded his offer to make her a contributor after she refused to go to his hotel suite in 2013. Bloom tells CNN's Brian Stelter that in her opinion Fox News is the "Bill Cosby of corporate America".
Victims rights attorney Lisa Bloom is representing Dr. Wendy Walsh who alleges Bill O'Reilly rescinded his offer to make her a contributor after she refused to go to his hotel suite in 2013. Bloom tells CNN's Brian Stelter that in her opinion Fox News is the "Bill Cosby of corporate America".