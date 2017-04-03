Breaking News

    Culture of Sexual Harassment at Fox News?

Culture of Sexual Harassment at Fox News?

The New York Times reports that five women were paid by either Bill O'Reilly or Fox after accusing O'Reilly of harassment, to the sum of $13 million. CNN's Brian Stelter discusses with the New York Times reporters who broke the story Emily Steel and Michael Schmidt.
