chris coons on gorsuch wolf
chris coons on gorsuch wolf

    Sen.: Path forward if nuclear option not used

Democratic Senator Chris Coons, who was the 41st senator to give Democrats the necessary amount of votes needed to sustain a filibuster against Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, says there's a path forward for his nomination if Republicans agree not to invoke the nuclear option.
