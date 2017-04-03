Sen.: Path forward if nuclear option not used

Democratic Senator Chris Coons, who was the 41st senator to give Democrats the necessary amount of votes needed to sustain a filibuster against Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, says there's a path forward for his nomination if Republicans agree not to invoke the nuclear option.
