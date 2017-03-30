Judicial Watch: WH should be transparent on Russia
Tom Fitton, the head of the conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch says the Trump administration should be extremely transparent when it comes to Russia to fend off the left wing conspiracy trying to push President Trump out of office.
