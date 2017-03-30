Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28: US President Donald Trump makes remarks as he hosts a listening session with the Fraternal Order of Police in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on March 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Ron Sach-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28: US President Donald Trump makes remarks as he hosts a listening session with the Fraternal Order of Police in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on March 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Ron Sach-Pool/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Judicial Watch: WH should be transparent on Russia

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Judicial Watch: WH should be transparent on Russia

Tom Fitton, the head of the conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch says the Trump administration should be extremely transparent when it comes to Russia to fend off the left wing conspiracy trying to push President Trump out of office.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Judicial Watch: WH should be transparent on Russia

Tom Fitton, the head of the conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch says the Trump administration should be extremely transparent when it comes to Russia to fend off the left wing conspiracy trying to push President Trump out of office.
Source: CNN