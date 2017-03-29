Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

gbs lobster dinner pkg_00000508
gbs lobster dinner pkg_00000508

    JUST WATCHED

    From bottom-dweller to Status symbol

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

From bottom-dweller to Status symbol

Lobster was once served to prisoners - thought of as a poor man's food fit only for the indigent, indentured and incarcerated. These days a lobster will go for easily $5 a pound and is considered a delicacy. So how did the once named "cockroach of the sea" go from prison food to upscale fare?
Source: Great Big Story

Best of Great Big Story (15 Videos)

See More

From bottom-dweller to Status symbol

Lobster was once served to prisoners - thought of as a poor man's food fit only for the indigent, indentured and incarcerated. These days a lobster will go for easily $5 a pound and is considered a delicacy. So how did the once named "cockroach of the sea" go from prison food to upscale fare?
Source: Great Big Story