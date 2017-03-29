Lobster was once served to prisoners - thought of as a poor man's food fit only for the indigent, indentured and incarcerated. These days a lobster will go for easily $5 a pound and is considered a delicacy. So how did the once named "cockroach of the sea" go from prison food to upscale fare?
Lobster was once served to prisoners - thought of as a poor man's food fit only for the indigent, indentured and incarcerated. These days a lobster will go for easily $5 a pound and is considered a delicacy. So how did the once named "cockroach of the sea" go from prison food to upscale fare?