When you picture someone on a massive ramp, doing crazy flips in the air, you probably think of a BMX biker or skateboarder, right? Think again. For the past 16 years, Aaron "Wheelz" Fotheringham has been hitting the skatepark with his wheelchair and doing insane flips, tricks and hand-plants. He is, as he describes, the foremost expert in turning lemons into lemonade
